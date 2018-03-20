20 Times When Things Really Couldn’t Have Gone Much Worse

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, things escalate from bad to worse so rapidly that all you can do is laugh. After all, they can’t get much worse than some of the ridiculous situations in this list. Yes, from cars crashed in all manner of physics-defying locations to some curious culinary disasters, these really take the cake when it comes to having a bad day.

Really, it doesn’t get much more ridiculous than this. How do you get stuck on the roof with not one but two ladders at your disposal? On the bright side, we guess if they were taking a picture, they had their cell phone to hand to call for help.

Imagine coming downstairs in the morning to find this scene awaiting you in the kitchen. We’re pretty sure we’d call it a day there and then, and head off back to bed. After all, some things are just too much to deal with that early in the day.

