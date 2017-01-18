A tattoo is for life. So you might think that everyone who gets one must put a great deal of thought into it. Well, this rogues’ gallery of 20 terrible tattoos will make you have a rethink. The owners of these abominations, meanwhile, should consider a re-ink.
20. No, my friend, ‘knowledge’ is power
Knowledge is a powerful thing… and just a little bit of it would have been more than enough for this person to avoid getting one of the worst spelling mistakes (and most permanent) inked on their body. Indeed, knowledge of some spelling might have been good. Furthermore, the font on this monstrosity is awful. Let’s hope this is a joke.
19. Bum note
Many of the people featured in this gallery clearly didn’t understand the language of their tattoos. But surely you don’t have to be a linguist to figure out that this one is going a little too far. Check out the second symbol. In fact, it even bears a slight resemblance to what it describes. Pity the fool who got this one.
