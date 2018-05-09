20 College Kids Who Failed So Epically, They Could Probably Still Use A Shoulder To Cry On

ADVERTISEMENT

College can be a difficult time. After all, you’re just navigating through your first steps into adulthood, and all the ups and downs that come with it. So, you’re bound to make a few mistakes along the way. Some of us, however, make way worse mistakes than others. Just take these students – from falling asleep in a private study room to sending nudes to their professor, they’re probably still struggling to live down their gaffes to this day.

20. This strong kisser

I was hooking up with a guy after a very drunken night at the club. We went to kiss and we both misjudged it and I broke his nose with my chin. Needless to say we did not hook up after that.

We’re not sure how much force you’d need to go in with to break someone’s nose with your chin. But we think it’s safe to say that it’s more than you’d normally need for a kiss – no matter how passionate you are. Or, that is, passionately drunk. Really, we’re not surprised it never happened for them after this.

19. This forgetful essay writer

We had four essays due at the end of the semester. I procrastinated so long that they ended up being the last thing to do before summer. When I went to email them to my professor, I forgot to change the names of the documents. I titled each of them, “Stupid essay #1, #2, #3, #4.” My professor emailed back and called me out on it. I tried to lie my way through it and blame it on my roommate, but I doubt he bought it. Either way I got an A on the papers and in the class.

We guess the lesson here is, don’t leave everything until the last minute. Or if you do, just do it properly the first time, rather than using wildly inappropriate placeholder titles for your essays. Sure, it might not have impeded upon their grades on this occasion, but we bet it was hard facing that professor after this.

