20 People Who Are Each Having The Worst Day Ever

If you think your day is going badly, just be glad that it doesn’t involve the total destruction of your car, or a pillow exploding in your washing machine. Yes, these people really are having the worst day ever. So, if you’re in need of a little cheering up, just take a look through these hilariously unfortunate incidents, and remember things could always be much worse.

20. Lying crackers

Alas, crackers are apparently not the same thing as paper – you can’t just tear along the dotted line. And that’s a huge shame for this person. After all, they’ve even gone to the trouble of cutting their cheese into perfectly-sized squares – but it was all for naught.

19. Dinner disaster

They say there’s no point crying over spilled milk, but what about an entire dinner? Yes, it seems the handle on this pot just wasn’t strong enough. And the result is catastrophic. Indeed, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it turns out this mess fell on the owner’s dog. Worst. Day. Ever.

