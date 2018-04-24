20 Plumbing Masterpieces That Should’ve Been Flushed Straight Down The John

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re no master plumbers, but it doesn’t take Mario to spot the mistakes in these pictures. Yes, these travesties of piping and plumbing totally belong down the drain, where nobody will ever have to look at them again. From missing sinks to faucets that spray directly on to power sockets, how these ever made it beyond the planning stage is a real mystery.

How hard can it really be to replace a faucet handle? Well, too hard for this plumber, apparently. Indeed, they’ve opted instead for a strange assembly of rubber bands. We have to say that it really doesn’t gel with the rest of the room’s aesthetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, so the door looks to open inward, which means it’s not totally impossible to get into this house – just horribly impractical. Really, who on Earth thought it would be a good idea to leave the pipe like this? Surely it wouldn’t have taken much to route it underneath the door?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT