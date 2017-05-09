20 Completely Pointless Things That We All Do Without Realizing Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever called an elevator, then hammered away at the button to make it arrive faster? Or gone back to check that you actually did lock your door, multiple times? You’re not alone. In fact, there’s a ridiculous amount of things that we all do in our day-to-day lives that, when you really stop to think about it, are ultimately pointless. And yet, we do them anyway. Human brains are weird.

20. Stopping the microwave before it beeps

Nobody likes hearing the microwave beep. After all, it’s just so obnoxiously loud and irritating. That must be the reason we all stop it just before the timer hits zero, right? We can’t think of any other logical explanation, anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Pushing the walk button a million times

Those lights really won’t change any faster, y’know. It doesn’t matter how many times you push the button. In fact, sometimes it almost seems like the more you push it, the longer it takes. So why do we even do it at all? The human mind is baffling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT