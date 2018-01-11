20 Security Fails That Are So Stupid They’re Borderline Genius

ADVERTISEMENT

In this day and age, security should really be tighter than ever. After all, technological advances have given us things like fingerprint and retina scanners, not to mention facial identification. It’s almost unbelievable, then, that people would still allow such completely disastrous security efforts such as these to occur. Unless, of course, there is a shred of genius behind them – or some of them, anyway. The rest? You’ll see…

If everybody else in your gym has no idea what a carabiner is, then this might actually work. After all, it sort of looks like a lock – just one with no combination or key. You’ll simply have to hope nobody looks too closely at it. Or, you know, get an actual lock.

Clearly, this mom had no idea how drawers worked. If she did, she probably wouldn’t have bothered putting a lock on just the bottom one. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take her kid long to figure out how to get in there. Then again, if our mom had something to hide, we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t want to know what it was…

