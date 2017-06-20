20 Times Doctors Proved There’s No Better Medicine Than Laughter

ADVERTISEMENT

They say laughter is the best medicine. While it may, at times, seem like a particularly useless and patronizing platitude, in some cases it’s actually true. After all, these doctors clearly think so – and they should know best, right? Yes, these medical professionals will have you in stitches. Metaphorically, anyway…

Playing Operation in a hospital is either ridiculously poor taste or a genius piece of themed downtime. For this poorly two-year-old, however, it’s most certainly the latter. Thankfully, her doctor knew just how to take her mind off her surgery. Sort of.

When you spend your entire day staring absent-mindedly at a poster on your office wall, you’re probably going to notice when one of your patients looks exactly like the guy pictured on it. Which, of course, is exactly what this guy’s doctor did. Still, it’s a good thing they both had a sense of humor…

