20 Totally Unnecessary Signs That Are So Obvious It Hurts

Usually, signs play a necessary function in society. Indeed, whether they’re explaining how to use something, guiding traffic or otherwise just offering a helping hand, there’s nothing like a good sign to point you in the right direction. Unless it’s one of these signs, that is. Then, you’d probably have been better off without it.

Most people just call it the coastline, but sure, “sea entrance.” We can get on board with that. Whatever you want to brand it as, though, there’s basically no need for a sign pointing in its direction. After all, you’d have to be pretty dense to miss something as massive as, well, the ocean.

It sure is, sign. It sure is. Of course, it would have been approximately one million times more helpful to actually tell us when the opening time is but, well, you can’t have everything in life. Not if you’re a member of this library, anyway.

