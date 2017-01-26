Believe it or not, some people apparently have no clue what a mirror is. Because if they did, they probably would have been a bit more careful about their reflections. After all, objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. And definitely real, too. These 20 hilariously unfortunate fails will no doubt make them think twice next time they take a photo in the vicinity of a mirror.
No, the reflection fail isn’t in the girl’s strange sunglasses: look a little closer at the mirrors hanging on the walls. We bet that guy is cursing whoever invented self-reflecting glass. Then again, maybe he should just stop checking out women’s behinds in public.
At first glance it looks like this poor guy has totally wet himself. But take a close look at the “stains” on his trousers and you’ll see that it’s actually just the reflection of chairs in the room. We have a feeling he’ll choose a wooden podium next time.
