When A Flight Attendant Gave Her Safety Speech, Passengers Applauded Her Veering From The Script

By Iona Kirby
April 25, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Marty Cobb Smile High Club
Image: YouTube/Marty Cobb Smile High Club

Marty Cobb, from Dallas, Texas, has been working as a flight attendant for a decade. Over the years, she’s started to do a unique version of the in-flight safety demonstration. And within days of her rendition being posted online, her life changed forever.

Image: Facebook/Martha Cobb
Image: Facebook/Martha Cobb

As passengers on a plane bound for Salt Lake City, Utah, listened to Cobb’s instructions while preparing for takeoff, they couldn’t believe their ears. The mom-of-three has since appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and even competed on The Amazing Race. And it was all because of her unusual speeches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Southwest Airlines
Image: Facebook/Southwest Airlines

Every flight commences with a safety message. This is when air stewards tell passengers how to use the seatbelts and what to do in case of an emergency. Regular travelers have grown accustomed to receiving the same information each time that they’re on a plane and sometimes pay little attention as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT