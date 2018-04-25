When A Flight Attendant Gave Her Safety Speech, Passengers Applauded Her Veering From The Script

ADVERTISEMENT

Marty Cobb, from Dallas, Texas, has been working as a flight attendant for a decade. Over the years, she’s started to do a unique version of the in-flight safety demonstration. And within days of her rendition being posted online, her life changed forever.

As passengers on a plane bound for Salt Lake City, Utah, listened to Cobb’s instructions while preparing for takeoff, they couldn’t believe their ears. The mom-of-three has since appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and even competed on The Amazing Race. And it was all because of her unusual speeches.

Every flight commences with a safety message. This is when air stewards tell passengers how to use the seatbelts and what to do in case of an emergency. Regular travelers have grown accustomed to receiving the same information each time that they’re on a plane and sometimes pay little attention as a result.

