When This School Was Closed Due To Snow, Cameras Captured The Principal’s Hysterical Antics

Being a principal can be a serious and stressful job. But thankfully, Gerry Brooks is able to see the lighter side of his role. So, when snow day came around, he took the opportunity to have a little fun. And soon the video went totally viral.

Gerry Brooks is an elementary school principal unlike any other. He may be the head of Liberty Elementary in Lexington, Kentucky, but he also has another passion that runs alongside his day job. In fact, Brooks is the star of his very own YouTube channel.

And it’s not just any old amateur channel. Incredibly, Brooks has amassed over 23 million views across his selection of videos. Not only that, but the school head has more than 78,000 subscribers. But it was one of his uploads in particular that received a huge amount of attention.

