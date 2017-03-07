20 Wives Who’ve Got This Marriage Thing Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Arguably, the most important thing for any successful marriage is a good sense of humor. Being able to take the rough with the smooth and laugh a little at life is essential. And often being truly thoughtful of what your significant other wants is different to just being thoughtful. Men can be simple beings who often just want simple things. So, ladies, next time you are thinking of treating your husband, take a leaf out of these awesome wives’ books. Build them a blanket fort, challenge them to a Nerf battle or – better yet – just do anything that makes them laugh. Take this first wife, for example. She knows how to make a man blush and giggle at the same time.

Wait, we don’t get it. How does he put the banana to shame? Can he pull off wearing yellow really well? Is he a great source of potassium? Is he the pick of the bunch? Oh… we get it now. Rude.

This is so awesome. The true way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, by way of his competitive nature. And an excuse to play Nerf? Can I volunteer as tribute?

