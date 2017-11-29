10 Days After These Triplets Were Born, Their Mother Felt A Stabbing Pain In Her Chest

ADVERTISEMENT

After she welcomed triplets in late January 2015, one Midwest mom felt the happiest she had ever been. She looked forward to introducing the three new additions to her family to their two elder sisters. However, the good times were sadly not to last. Just six days after the delivery, the mom experienced an agonizing stabbing feeling in her chest. And this pain was a portent of doom – four days after that the poor woman was dead.

School secretary Cassia “Casi” Rott and her IT worker husband Joey had spent years building the perfect life with one another near Clay Center in Kansas. Having got married in 2006, the couple purchased an old farmhouse together two years later. Casi and Joey worked hard renovating the building over the next few years to transform it into their dream home. And, in the end, all that was left for them to do was fill it with a family.

Casi and Joey made a start on that next project when they found an occupant for one of the farm’s bedrooms in 2010. This was when Casi gave birth to their first child, Chloe. Four years later, they filled another vacant room with a second baby daughter they named Tenley. Then in 2015, less than two years later, Casi discovered she was pregnant once again.

