This 13-Year-Old Nodded Off In Her Mom’s Vehicle – And Absolutely Nothing Could Wake Her Up

While we all need our sleep, some of us are prone to falling into a deeper slumber than others. Alicia Johnson of Lindon, Utah, can certainly attest to that, following an eventful trip to a Walmart store in May 2017. Rather than join her mom shopping, Alicia’s 13-year-old daughter Savannah decided to stay in the car and eventually nodded off. However, when Alicia returned to the vehicle, none of her considerable efforts could wake Savannah up.

Although grocery shopping with children can often be challenging for parents, visiting a store with teenagers is a different story. As young adults, they’re often afforded more trust by their folks when visiting places like Walmart. However, while some teens might wander off on their own down the aisles, Savannah Johnson chose to do something else entirely.

On May 15, 2017, the teenager joined her mother Alicia on a trip to Walmart in Lindon, Utah. While her mom went into the store, though, Savannah decided to remain in the family car and listen to some music. Unconcerned, Alicia headed to the store alone, leaving the car keys with her daughter. However, that was a decision she came to regret 20 minutes later.

