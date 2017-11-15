When This 2-Year-Old With Autism Went Missing, The Searchers Found Prints That Meant He Wasn’t Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

When a two-year-old went missing in southern Mississippi, local deputies searched for hours trying to find the infant. Although they found some of the boy’s footprints, they also found the tracks of something else. As a result, they suspected that the autistic boy was not traveling alone.

William Odom, from Saucier, Mississippi, was reported missing by his parents about 10 a.m. Subsequently, Harrison County deputies began searching to try and find the boy. In view of the boy’s autism, it was important that he be found quickly.

In this case, it was challenging for deputies, since they had little information to go on. First, the boy had gone missing about 7:30 in the morning. Despite her being at home, mother Chelsea Noble claimed the boy must have wandered out, clad in just his diaper.

