20 Ingenious Solutions For Peculiar Problems

Some problems are so unique that there’s really no go-to solution for them. And in those cases, all you have to rely on is your own ingenuity. Luckily for these folks, theirs served them well in their time of need. From boiling hot dogs in the coffee machine to roasting multiple s’mores at once, these practical problem-solvers will inspire you to tackle any issue head-on.

Glass bottles rolling around your fridge is a scenario that’s not going to end well for anybody. But piling them up in a pyramid of booze is a great space-saver. So what’s a guy or gal to do? Well, you could always use a bull clip, like this ingenious person has.

Sure, manual windscreen wipers might be a lot more work than regular, automatic ones. But when push comes to shove, it’s better than having your car’s windscreen covered in rain. Plus, it’s like a free workout for your arms. Just remember to keep one hand on the wheel while you wipe…

