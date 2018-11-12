20 Things All Married People Do When Their Better Halves Head Out Of Town

ADVERTISEMENT

Married life can be rosy – a joyous union, full of love and laughter. But that doesn’t mean both parties don’t still value their alone time. And when their better halves head out of town, they’re sure to take full opportunity. Yes, from destroying your diet to making the most of the entire bed, these indulgences will be familiar to any wedded folk who’ve ever had some free time all to themselves.

20. Eat loads of junk food

Sure, when your partner’s around, you may feel some modicum of responsibility to your own health. But when they leave town, all bets are off. Ice cream for breakfast? Sure. Pizza every single night, and the leftovers for lunch the next day? Why not? After all, there’s nobody around to tell you otherwise, or judge you for your terrible, terrible diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Don’t cook, unless it’s breakfast for dinner

Let’s face it: the vast majority of that terrible diet is going to be either ready meals, or delivered to you by someone else. Occasionally, though, you might just feel tempted to whip out the frying pan. Not for a healthy stir-fry, of course, but so you can have pancakes for dinner. Don’t deny it – we’ve all been there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT