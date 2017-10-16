When This 21-Year-Old Took This Selfie, Little Did She Know That Her World Was About To Collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

Destiny Mantia stood in front of her mirror. Her son Parker was nestled against her chest, held up by a baby carrier worn over her shoulders like a backpack. The baby looked up at his mom’s face, a slight hint of wonderment on his young face.

Mantia had her iPhone in hand, so she couldn’t resist: she snapped a picture of herself, her baby carrier and her sweet son sitting snugly inside. But little did she know, it would be one of the last selfies like this she’d ever take.

Destiny met her future husband, Corey Mantia, when she was 15 and he was 16. “He was super funny and caring and would always help anyone who needed it,” she told ABC News. “We had talked non-stop. There wasn’t a day we weren’t together. We did everything together.”

