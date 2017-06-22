24 Hours After This 3-Year-Old Disappeared, A Dog Picked Up A Scent The Search Team Wasn’t Expecting

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in a forest in eastern Texas, hundreds of rescuers are desperately searching for a missing boy. At just three years old, little Ezra Parrish has been lost for almost a day. Hope is beginning to fade, but Ezra’s family refuses to give up. Then, a dog sniffs out the scent of something nearby.

On May 27, 2017, Gloria Cooper was enjoying an evening at a Dave & Buster’s restaurant in Houston, Texas. She was accompanied by her husband, Jeremy, while her three-year-old son from a previous relationship, Ezra, was on a camping expedition some 60 miles away.

Ezra’s biological father had taken the boy and his siblings to Sam Houston National Forest. It’s about an hour’s drive north of Houston. And as one of just four National Forests in the whole state, the area is a popular destination for campers and hikers looking to escape the city.

