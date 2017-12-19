24 Years After A Dad Put His Girl Up For Adoption, He Learned She’d Been Close To His Side For Months

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Russell spent his life replaying over and over in his mind the decision to give up his daughter Amy Roberson for adoption. He wanted to meet her, and, little did he know, she felt the same way about her biological father.

But neither of them knew just how close that meeting was. After years of searching for one another, they found out they had been under the same roof for weeks and weeks with absolutely no idea that they were father and daughter.

When Russell’s daughter came into the world, he was in no state to be a parent. He said in an interview with the Phoenix Rescue Mission that his 20s were a “train wreck.” He was dependent on alcohol until 2004.

