Four Skydivers Plunged Out Of A Plane At 25,000 Feet – But Only Three Parachutes Deployed

It is late July, and a small plane is flying over Simi Valley in California. Suddenly, there’s a flurry of motion at the plane’s open doors, and in the next moment, four skydivers are out and dropping, 25,000 feet from the ground. But Luke Aikins, one of the freefalling foursome, is not wearing a parachute.

Born in 1973 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Aikins has enjoyed an exciting career as a skydiver. Aikins has been hurling himself out of planes for more than 30 years, going solo for the first time at the age of 16. And he’s done it thousands of times, often as a competitor or performer.

On top of his personal exploits as a skydiver, he teaches and encourages others. In that respect, he tutors military personnel and civilians both. But he doesn’t just share knowledge, he also works to increase it – helping to study and test designs and techniques. And if all that wasn’t enough, he’s turned his hand to shooting pictures from the air, too.

