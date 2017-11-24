After This 3-Year-Old Died In A Freak Accident, Her Mom Recalled What She Did With Her Blanket

ADVERTISEMENT

When this girl was just three years old, she made a tough decision for any toddler about her cherished blanket. But later that day, she was killed in a tragic accident while on a family day out. Remembering what her daughter said, her grieving mom vowed to follow through with the little girl’s wishes.

By all accounts, Sadie Grace Andrews was a fun-loving and happy child. The three-year-old will be remembered by her family as a “little blonde bundle of joy.” The toddler had a smile described as “infectious,” and there was nothing but love in her heart.

“Her name means ‘God’s thoughtful princess’,” her mother Corrie described to AL.com in October 2017, through tears for the daughter she lost tragically just the day before. “And she really was that – always expressing gratefulness and love for God and other people.”

