3 Years After Bullies Called Her “Thunder Thighs,” This Woman Has Totally Transformed Her Body

At high school in Dallas, Texas, Meghan Gilbert was deeply unhappy. Overweight and suffering at the hands of bullies, every day Gilbert would wake up and dread the taunts that were to come. The bullies were relentless, which only exacerbated Gilbert’s depression and anxiety.

Gilbert suffered from a binge-eating disorder that caused her to gain huge amounts of weight. As a result, she weighed 210 pounds when she was a senior in high school. This meant that her body mass index was over 34, which is an indication of extreme obesity.

Her problems had begun when she went on a cruise with her family. The holiday was all-inclusive, making it hard for Gilbert to exercise self-control. And she consequently began helping herself to bowl after bowl of lasagna or ice cream. Her eating became obsessive, in fact, to the extent where it was no longer a necessity, but a problem.

