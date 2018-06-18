This 30-Year-Old Was Evicted By His Own Parents. Then He Gave The World’s Cringiest Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2018 a Supreme Court judge ordered 30-year-old Michael Rotondo to vacate his parents’ home. But the fact that this seemingly straightforward case had gotten all the way to court had not escaped the scrutiny of the world’s press. So after Michael was handed his verdict, he spoke to CNN in a seriously cringe-worthy interview…

How did this all come about, you ask? Well, it seems that at some point around 2010 Michael found himself out of a job. As a result, he reportedly had to give up his apartment in Syracuse, New York, and was forced to move into his parents’ home. According to ABC 7 in Los Angeles, Michael now runs a “website business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But in February 2018 the situation with his parents, Mark and Christina Rotondo from Camillus, NY, seemingly came to a head. For on February 2, Michael reportedly received a note that began, “After a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT