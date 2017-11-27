She Was 300 Pounds Heavier Than Mom’s “Prettier” Twin – But A Tragedy Forced Her To Drop The Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary had always been the bigger twin. Not only did she feel it, but as a child she was told it by their mom who always called her sister prettier. Those words stayed with her, and as they grew up their weights grew further and further apart. But when tragedy struck the family, she was spurred into action, and the results were amazing.

By the time they were aged 34, Mary weighed 420 pounds and Ruth just 120. The pair grew from children into teenagers under the banner of the fat one and the pretty one. Throughout their adolescent lives, it was not only Mary who struggled with her weight, though. In fact, her sister admitted that watching Mary gorge on food and eat herself into obesity caused her to hate food.

Indeed, Ruth’s troubles were at the other end of the scale. She has battled with anorexia and bulimia after watching her sister eat and been compelled never to gain weight in the same way. Moreover, the intense cruelty that members of the public can inflict on people due to their weight problems were noticed by this twin. Consequently, she supported her sister.

