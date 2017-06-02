35 Years After Being Dumped Like Trash As A Baby, She Found Out She Knew Her Birth Mom All Along

ADVERTISEMENT

After one woman was dumped like a piece of trash as a newborn, she always wondered who her birth mother was. Moreover, she wanted to know how someone could do that to a tiny baby. However, when she finally found her biological mom, she realized she’d actually known her for a long time.

Janet Barnicoat had an unusual start to life. That’s because in 1981, and shortly after she was born, her mother abandoned her by a dumpster down a back alley in Lawndale, California. The new mom had swathed her daughter in a towel and placed her in a paper bag – all while the baby’s umbilical cord was still joined to her little body.

Luckily for Barnicoat, a woman had been cycling down the alleyway on her way to a local store. And as she rode her bike by the dumpster, she heard what she thought was a cat. However, when she investigated and peered inside the paper bag, to her astonishment she found a newborn baby instead.

