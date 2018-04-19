This 350-Pound Woman Made These Three Changes Each Day – And Now She Looks Like A Whole New Person

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandie Wood has come a long way in just a couple of years. She was struggling with her weight, but after speaking to a nutritionist, Wood turned her life around. And now her story is inspiring others in a similar position.

In 2015 Wood was severely overweight. Not only was she tipping the weighing scales at 375 pounds, but she was also wearing size 28 clothes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the excess bulk that she was carrying was having a negative impact on various aspects of her life.

The main issue for Wood was that she felt exhausted a lot of the time. “I was just tired of being tired,” she told the website Popsugar. But there was more to it than that. “I don’t think a lot of people realize is the larger you are, the more invisible you are to others,” Wood continued.

