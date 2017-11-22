4 Weeks After Her Daughter Tragically Died, This Mom Opened The Sealed Letters She’d Left Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

When a mother sees her newborn baby for the first time, never before will she have felt a love so pure and unconditional. It then stands to reason that when such love is cruelly and unexpectedly taken away, never before will she have experienced such immense and inestimable pain. When it happened to this mom, she needed some comfort from the grief. She found it in the letters her daughter left behind.

On April 10, 2000, Cindy Mathis Rader learned what it was like to truly love and be loved. That was the day she gave birth to her first child, Macy Mathis. By her own admission, Rader had made mistakes; that much is true. But nonetheless, Mathis had the heart to forgive and loved her mom unconditionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom and daughter enjoyed an incredibly close relationship. The two, from Tifton, Georgia, would share heartfelt messages on Facebook, publicly expressing what they meant to each other. They were more than mom and daughter. They were, as they so often confessed, each other’s best friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT