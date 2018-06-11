This 405-Pound Woman Was Told She Would Die – So She Began A Journey That Changed Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Elena Goodall must have known she was in big trouble when she went for a routine doctor’s check-up in 2015. The then 27-year-old was a self-confessed fast-food addict with an aversion to any form of exercise. Nevertheless, the resident of the small Queensland city of Mount Ida was shocked at what her doctor had to say. The health professional told Goodall that, unless she changed her ways, there was no way the super-sized woman would live beyond the age of 40. Knowing that she did not want her life to end just when it was supposed to be beginning, Goodall was determined to dodge her death sentence.

But it would be a mammoth undertaking. Indeed, things had become so serious that when Goodall stood on her doctor’s scales, it read “error” because of her large size. The G.P. advised their patient that she would have to be weighed on an industrial scale, which was when Goodall realized the enormity of her problem. The woman knew she was overweight but never realized how much danger she had put herself in.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Goodall later admitted to Queensland newspaper The Cairns Post that she had long ceased to weigh herself at home. “I couldn’t even tie my own shoes up – things that most people take for granted, I couldn’t do,” she added in an article from June 2017. “I couldn’t sit down on the ground and get back up.” Nevertheless, it was a huge shock when the doctor put her on an industrial weighing machine and it revealed that Goodall had reached a colossal 405 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT