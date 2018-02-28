5 Months After This Mom Christened Her Baby Boy, Doctors Revealed She’d Actually Had A Girl

ADVERTISEMENT

Before a baby is born, moms-to-be will typically have four to five scans to make sure their child is healthy and developing properly. What’s more, with technology able to provide a view inside of the womb, doctors can easily determine the gender of the family’s future addition.

So, when Madeleshia Hiscock’s doctors told her to expect a boy before she gave birth in February 2010, the South African woman had no reason not to believe them. And when the baby came into the world, his parents subsequently had him christened a boy, too.

However, months later, doctors realized they had made a shocking error. Medical staff told the new mom that her five-month-old son wasn’t actually a boy after all: she was a girl. Furthermore, the baby girl was suffering from an unusual condition, one that had caused all of the confusion in the first place.

