This 7-Year-Old Went To School With Long Hair, But When She Got Home Her Appearance Left Mom Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to parents and their child’s school, trust is very important; the former expects a certain level of care from the latter. However, for mother Denise Robinson that trust was shattered following an incident with her daughter Tru. Sporting long hair when she left for class in the morning, the seven-year-old’s appearance on her return left Robinson fuming.

A native of Dracut, Massachusetts, Robinson is just like any other parent helping their child through the early stages of life. For Tru, though, her childhood is very different to most kids her age. The seven-year-old suffers from some emotional difficulties. As a result, she is enrolled at the Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Heroes is a specialized group home for children with social, emotional, behavioral and mental health issues. With a capacity of 16, the facility provides a therapeutic environment for boys and girls aged five to 11. Furthermore, each child receives his or her own tailored treatment plan. The school is operated by the Justice Resource Institute, a non-profit organization that offers mental health services to underprivileged communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT