These 84-Year-Old Twins Were Kicked Out Of Their Home. Then Their Neighbors Found Out Who They Are

Reports of raucous partying or showy overspending sometimes precede an eviction of a home’s tenants. It’s easy to imagine stories like these unfolding – even some of society’s rich and famous have suffered the agony of having no roof over their head, after all.

What we don’t hear about as often are the lives of everyday Americans who lose their homes for reasons much more common and much more upsetting. Clifford and Gary Koekoek’s story is a prime example of homeowners’ good intentions going awry, leaving them with nothing.

Back in 2007, the now-84-year-old twins decided to take out a loan. The roof of their shared Fair Oaks, CA, house – a property they purchased from their mother – needed repair, and cash from the bank would cover the costs.

