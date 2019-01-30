This 86-Year-Old Came Out Too Late For Love – But Now His Story’s Inspiring Others

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think about life’s regrets, you might particularly ponder those times when you didn’t take action. Indeed, that’s the case with this photographer, who spent the majority of his life concealing the fact he was gay. But now he’s come out to the world and let others know it’s okay to be yourself.

In many respects, recent times have seen signs of progress regarding LGBTQ rights emerging throughout multiple societies. However, not everybody can take freedom of sexuality for granted. Indeed, even in contemporary times many people can find coming out to be a particularly difficult process.

Attitudes towards sexuality, however, do change over time and this is sometimes reflected in the nature of television shows of a given period. Take, for example, the popular 1994 sitcom Friends, which was considered quite progressive for its time. Yet even so, it still occasionally used non-straight sexuality as a springboard for humor.

