A Boy Raised Thousands For His Late Dad’s Cop Car, But The Winning Bidder Had Three Words For Him

ADVERTISEMENT

When a child loses a parent, it’s natural that they want something to remember them by. Photos and memories are one thing, but it can be an extra comfort to have something tangible that has sentimental value. So when fallen Weld County Deputy Sam Brownlee’s cop car came up for auction, his son Tanner knew he had to have it.

When police went in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Morgan County, Colorado, in November 2010, speeds exceeded 100mph in a chase that lasted more than an hour. The chase eventually crossed into the Weld County jurisdiction, which is when Deputy Brownlee and his colleagues joined in.

ADVERTISEMENT

An attempt to disable the stolen vehicle was unsuccessful. However, the pursuit eventually came to an end when the car’s tire blew. The suspect’s car was encircled by officers, at which point shots were fired and Brownlee was hit. Tragically, the cop didn’t survive his injuries. He left behind his second wife and two step children, plus two biological sons, Tanner and Chase, from his first marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT