A Girl Said She’d Been Meeting A Stranger Before School. Then Her Mom Learned His Real Intentions

ADVERTISEMENT

Gina Michelle’s daughter, Audrey, took the same route to school each morning – and each morning she’d meet up with the same stranger on the path. When Gina found out about this, she quickly uncovered the unknown man’s surprising intentions, too.

To Gina Michelle, a positive attitude has been vital throughout her life. A mom of four children under ten, she shared on her company’s Facebook page that she’d battled postpartum depression “and then full-on depression.” Her doctors had prescribed her more than seven medications to overcome her negative state of mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Gina, who deals in herbal supplements, turned to the products she sold and other natural remedies to make herself happy again. “We must be mindful of why we are experiencing the things we do and take a PROACTIVE approach to getting better,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT