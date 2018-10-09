A Guy Splurged $1.7 Million On A Motorhome With Its Own Garage, And The Interior Is Simply Awesome

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling around in style is one of the many perks of being incredibly wealthy. And in October 2017 German manufacturer Volkner Mobil raised the stakes for millionaires everywhere following the release of its Performance S motorhome. But while the fact that the vehicle includes its very own garage is impressive enough, the interior of the Performance S has to be seen to be believed.

Gerhard Volkner originally established Wuppertal, Germany-based Volkner Mobil after years of training at a vehicle construction firm. During that period, the eventual entrepreneur would learn about the materials used in putting a car together; he also picked up on the intricacies of hydraulics.

With all that knowledge at his disposal, Gerhard then started to manufacture transport trailers for the agriculture sector. Later, his work became more varied, as the company made vehicles for industrial companies and a sizeable chemical business. At one point, Gerhard even dipped his toe into the production of horse transport trailers.

