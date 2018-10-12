A Homeless Man Was Keeping Warm In Dunkin’ Donuts When An Employee Snapped And Launched An Assault

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jeremy Dufresne went into a branch of Dunkin’ Donuts in Syracuse, New York, all he wanted to do was charge his phone. But a member of staff wasn’t happy to see the homeless man on the premises. More than simply asking him to leave, however, the Dunkin’ employee instead assaulted the man.

When Dufresne was a kid, he would dream of becoming an artist. But throughout his early years he seemed to be confronted by one hurdle after another. According to his mother, Bobbie Jo Richardson, everything started to go wrong on the day he was born.

According to Richardson, her son’s brain was starved of oxygen as she was giving birth. This affected him both physically and mentally, and led to Dufresne growing up with epilepsy as well as enduring learning difficulties. But that was just the beginning of his troubles.

