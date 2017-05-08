It had been a stinker of a day for Melissa Simms. Not only was she down to her last dollar, but she couldn’t even afford medical care for her sick son. However, just when the mom had no doubt lost all hope, a stranger’s note changed everything.
Simms lives in Pell City, Alabama, with her husband and five children. Back in 2015 the doting mother was struggling to make ends meet. In fact, money was so tight she had to make some sacrifices.
Despite her predicament, Simms managed to put on a brave face in front of her children. On the surface, the mom would act like everything was okay. However, deep down, she worried about her family’s future.
-
After Her Husband Got Dementia, She Visited Him Every Day. Then Her Son Witnessed The Unthinkable
-
A Stranger Saw That Something Was Wrong – And That’s When She Slipped A Note To The Mother’s Son
-
After Dad Called For An Emergency Repairman, He Was Stunned By The Note On The Bill About His Baby
-
When A Man Poured Molten Metal Into An Abandoned Ant Nest, What He Dug Up Showed Something Magical
-
This Guy Stumbled Upon A Hidden WWII Bunker – And Inside He Uncovered A Cache Of Nazi Relics
-
12 Years After A Sergeant Saved Her From Hurricane Katrina, She Floored Him With One Question
-
A Group Of Men Harassed This Woman From Their Work Van, So She Gave Them Just What They Deserved
-
As This Dad Picked Up His 6-Year-Old From School, He Suddenly Poured Water All Over His Pants
-
This Teen Was Missing For 24 Years. Then Police Uncovered The Truth, And It Was Dark Beyond Belief
-
This Man Was Lost At Sea For 438 Days. His Epic Story Will Astonish You
-
This Is The Reason Why You Should Never Stand On A Centipede If You Find One In Your Home
-
Jimmy Kimmel Has Opened Up About His New Son, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking