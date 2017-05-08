A Stranger Saw That Something Was Wrong – And That’s When She Slipped A Note To The Mother’s Son

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been a stinker of a day for Melissa Simms. Not only was she down to her last dollar, but she couldn’t even afford medical care for her sick son. However, just when the mom had no doubt lost all hope, a stranger’s note changed everything.

Simms lives in Pell City, Alabama, with her husband and five children. Back in 2015 the doting mother was struggling to make ends meet. In fact, money was so tight she had to make some sacrifices.

Despite her predicament, Simms managed to put on a brave face in front of her children. On the surface, the mom would act like everything was okay. However, deep down, she worried about her family’s future.

