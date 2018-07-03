A Waitress Was Questioned About Taking Fake Cash, But She Soon Learned What Her Colleagues Had Done

ADVERTISEMENT

It seemed innocent enough – waitress Colleen had accepted a customer’s $20 bill as payment. The restaurant worker claimed she had no idea it was counterfeit, but the police questioned her anyway. But behind the scenes, all was not quite as it seemed…

For 12 years, Colleen had worked as a server at Red Robin, a casual chain restaurant that serves up burgers and fries. Colleen worked at the Des Peres branch in Missouri and had always wanted to wait tables, as she explained to the “Dude Be Nice” project.

“I knew for years I wanted to do this, go out and be a server,” she said. “It was just kind of my ‘get out and have fun and hopefully make a difference’ job,” she added, before walking off to check on one of her tables.

