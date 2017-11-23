A Mom Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old In An Empty House. Then A Decade Later She Faced Up To Her Actions

ADVERTISEMENT

After one Russian mom did the unthinkable, her daughter probably thought she had seen the last of her. The girl was just one year old when her so-called parent abandoned her in an empty house. But, when’s the child’s life was really starting to come together, her estranged mother reappeared.

Looking at her today, you would never know the hardships Liza Verbitskaya has already faced in her short life. The Russian youngster was left for dead at the age of one. Thankfully, she preferred to look to the future rather than the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t hard to see why Verbitskaya chose not to dwell on her formative years. As an infant, police found her all alone in an empty apartment in Yaroslavl, a historic city about 160 miles northeast of Moscow. She had been crying for days, and her parents were nowhere to be seen. On top of this, she had suffered a fractured hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT