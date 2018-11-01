20 Acts Of Kindness By Total Strangers That’ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the horrible events that occur every day all around the world, it can sometimes be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, it’s worth remembering that there are plenty of people out there who sometimes do only have their fellow citizens’ best interests at heart. Just take a look through these random acts of kindness for proof. They’ll totally brighten your day – and restore your faith in humanity too.

20. This guy tying someone’s tie

Tying a tie isn’t a skill we’re all blessed with, but it’s crucial in plenty of situations throughout life. We bet this guy was eternally grateful to a stranger for helping him out, then, when he saw him struggling to do it on his own. And sometimes it’s really the smallest acts of kindness that can have the biggest impact.

19. This man driving a kid to school

We don’t know who we’re more impressed by here – the kid for his determination to get to school or this total stranger for driving him there. Really, though, it’s just a magical moment shared between the pair, who both appear to realize the importance of a good education. If only there were more people like these two in the world.

