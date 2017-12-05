This Adopted Baby Wouldn’t Let Anyone Touch Her – And There Was A Heartbreaking Explanation Why

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t uncommon for a successful couple to want to expand their family. Indeed, some choose to do so by introducing a furry friend to the home in the form of a pet. But for Tina and Rick, there was only ever one option.

Tina Traster and her husband Rick Tannenbaum appeared to have it all. Both had established successful careers – Rick as an attorney and Tina as a seasoned journalist. Moreover, not only had Tina’s work appeared on NPR, but she also had her own column in the New York Post.

Nevertheless, this Upper West Side couple longed for something more – a baby. However, initially it seemed that this was not to be, as the couple struggled to conceive naturally. But, reluctant to give up on their dream of having a child, Tina and Rick then turned to non-invasive fertility treatment.

