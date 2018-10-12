27 Years After He Was Adopted At Birth, A Man Discovered A Mind-Blowing Coincidence On Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Boos had been adopted as a newborn baby but didn’t grow up questioning what had happened to his birth parents. Then on an unassuming day years later, he would find out something astonishing on social media. And the shocking revelation would change his life forever.

Twenty-seven-year-old Boos lives in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where he grew up. A student of welding at Chippewa Valley Technical College, he now runs his own trucking company and works for Rock Solid Transport. He is also engaged to Nicole Marie Hein, and they have set a wedding date for May 2019.

Boos grew up knowing that he had been adopted at birth. But the trucker had no desire to find out the names of his biological parents. When he reached junior high, any sense that he wasn’t a part of his adoptive family had gone away and he stopped being curious.

