For almost half a decade, Steve Flaig has been searching for his birth mother, hoping to reconnect with the woman who gave him up for adoption many years ago. Finally, an internet search reveals her identity. But as he digs a little deeper, he uncovers an incredible revelation that will change his life for good.
In December 2007, 22-year-old Flaig was living in Grand Rapids, a city in West Michigan. When he was just a baby, he was welcomed into the home of a local couple, Pat and Lois Flaig. But as the boy grew up, the Flaigs made no secret of the fact that they were not his birth parents.
As a young man, Flaig began working as a delivery driver for the Plainfield Avenue branch of Lowe’s on the outskirts of the city. He would spend his shifts collecting goods and distributing them around the area, spending little time in the store itself.
-
When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place
-
This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend
-
She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears
-
After This 6-Year-Old Died In A DUI Crash, Her Dad Visited The Grave To Reveal The Driver’s Identity
-
When A Passerby Found This Pack Abandoned In A Parking Lot, They Made A Horrific Discovery
-
This Traumatized Soldier Was About To Take His Own Life. Then He Saw Something Move In The Bushes
-
This Rooster Refused To Sleep In The Hen House. Then His Owners Discovered The Distressing Reason
-
After 8 Years Of Trying To Get Pregnant, This Woman Saw An Ultrasound That Left Her In Shock
-
During WWII 1,000 Japanese Troops Retreated Into A Swamp – And Were Slaughtered By A Hidden Danger
-
Dad Took A Video Of Their Beautiful Baby In Mom’s Arms. Then They Saw Her Change In An Alarming Way
-
20 Awful Movies That Didn’t Deserve To Do So Well At The Box Office
-
This Babysitter Was Seen Getting In The Bath With A 3-Year-Old, But Why She Did It Will Make You Cry