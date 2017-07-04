When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place

ADVERTISEMENT

For almost half a decade, Steve Flaig has been searching for his birth mother, hoping to reconnect with the woman who gave him up for adoption many years ago. Finally, an internet search reveals her identity. But as he digs a little deeper, he uncovers an incredible revelation that will change his life for good.

In December 2007, 22-year-old Flaig was living in Grand Rapids, a city in West Michigan. When he was just a baby, he was welcomed into the home of a local couple, Pat and Lois Flaig. But as the boy grew up, the Flaigs made no secret of the fact that they were not his birth parents.

As a young man, Flaig began working as a delivery driver for the Plainfield Avenue branch of Lowe’s on the outskirts of the city. He would spend his shifts collecting goods and distributing them around the area, spending little time in the store itself.

