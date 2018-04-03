This Family Adopted A Little Ugandan Girl. But As She Learned English The Terrible Truth Came Out

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jessica and Adam Davis adopted a little girl from Uganda, they were over the moon. Not only had they added to their brood, but they believed they had also provided a child with a better future. However, they were yet to learn the full circumstances behind their adopted daughter’s past.

Jessica is a successful photographer from St. Clairsville, Ohio. She and her associate pastor husband Adam are the biological parents of four children. However, in 2013, the couple decided to adopt another child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Davises wanted the path they chose to be a moral one. For them, adopting was not about simply adding another child to their family. Instead, they wanted to share their love and wealth with someone who might not otherwise experience prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT