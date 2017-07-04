After This 6-Year-Old Died In A DUI Crash, Her Dad Visited The Grave To Reveal The Driver’s Identity

ADVERTISEMENT

When one dad lost his six-year-old daughter in a DUI crash, he was devastated. He couldn’t help but blame the drunk driver at the heart of the accident. However, the identity of that individual would make his loss even more heartbreaking.

Rick Ellis comes from the city of Cabot in Lonoke County, Arkansas. In August 2003, he and his partner at the time, Christy Johnson Ellis, welcomed a child into the world – a little girl who they decided to name Lindsey.

It’s safe to say the birth of his daughter had a life-changing effect on Rick. All at once, the new father had something to focus on. As a result, he threw himself into being the best father he possibly could be.

