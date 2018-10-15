After A Mom Heard Her Daughter Screaming, She Discovered A Viral Stunt Had Turned Into A Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing that her daughter was indoors and within earshot of her, Brandi Owens understandably thought that the girl was safe. But then, the mom heard an unusual noise. Before long, she realized that her daughter was trying out a social media challenge – but it was one that had gone terribly wrong.

Owens hails from the Nigerian capital Lagos and now lives in Detroit, Michigan. According to her Facebook page, she owns a company called Beeboujee Bundles and also works for Dream Team Tax Pros LLC. She has a 12-year-old daughter named Timiyah Landers, who has three sisters and a brother.

One day in August the mom was tucked up in bed with her fiancé at home when something horrifying happened. Her daughter was in another part of the house when Owens suddenly heard a worrying sound. Then she saw Timiyah – and her worst fears became a reality.

