After A Single Man Passed Away, The Locals Discovered The Astounding Secret About His Life

Throughout the world, there are countless people that live their lives alone without a partner or children. Alan Naiman was one such person, before he sadly passed away from cancer in January 2018. However, following his death, the local community then uncovered a quite incredible secret about his life.

Published: December 28, 2018

Alan Naiman was known for an unabashed thriftiness that veered into comical, but even those closest to him had no inkling of the fortune that he quietly amassed and the last act that he had long planned.



The Washington state social worker died of cancer this year at age 63, leaving most of a surprising $11 million estate to children’s charities that help the poor, sick, disabled and abandoned.

The amount baffled the beneficiaries and his best friends, who are lauding Naiman as the anniversary of his death approaches in January.

A resident of Seattle, Washington, Naiman worked as a banker before making an interesting career switch in the late 1980s. He decided to become a social worker at that time, joining Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services. The changes in his life didn’t end there, though, as the singleton looked to establish himself in his new position.

That’s because the Seattle man patched up his shoes with duct tape, sought deals at the grocery store deli at closing time and took his best friends out to lunch at fast-food joints.

A former banker, Naiman worked the past two decades at the state Department of Social and Health Services, handling after-hours calls. He earned $67,234 and also took on side gigs, sometimes working as many as three jobs.

Naiman left a lucrative banking career to work with children 30 years ago.

Karan and Naiman worked together at the bank in the ‘80s and kept in touch over the decades until his death on Jan. 8, 2018.

Indeed, Naiman took on additional work at a couple of other jobs while plying his trade in the social services sector. While he certainly kept busy, the former banker was also an incredibly private man, spending very little money on himself. However, there was a potential reason for that frugalness.

Naiman, who died unmarried and childless, loved kids but also was intensely private, scrimping, investing and working extra jobs to stockpile money that he rarely spent on himself after seeing how unfair life could be for the most vulnerable children, his friends say.

They believe a lifelong devotion to his older brother who had a developmental disability influenced Naiman, though he rarely spoke of it.

