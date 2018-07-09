After A Woman’s Long-Haired Husband Had A Makeover, He Was Completely Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

With his long hair and enormous, bushy beard, Lori Schultz’s husband didn’t look like the man she married three decades ago. In fact, Jeff Schultz had grown so comfy with his look that he hadn’t shaved his face in 20 years. But when Lori finally decided it was time for Jeff’s style to change, she never could have expected the dramatic transformation that took place.

It was some old family photos that convinced Lori, 53, from Willard, Missouri, to take action. She told the Springfield News-Leader that the story of Jeff’s makeover began when Lori’s mom was clearing out her loft. Among the mementos she dug out were pictures of Lori and Jeff back when the couple first started seeing one another.

Jeff, 52, had started growing his hair and beard when he experienced some difficulty in his life. So when his wife suggested they should apply to The Rachael Ray Show for a makeover, he eventually agreed. Lori told the Springfield News-Leader her husband had been a fan of the TV host for years, stretching back to when Ray starred on the Food Network.

